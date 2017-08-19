modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music Premiere: Sweet like Milo—Justice Kingz (@Justice_Kingz)

MadeIn KrockCity
1 hour ago | Music News

Nigerian Afro pop sensation, Justice Kings has returned with yet another jam Titled “Sweet Like Milo".

The fast rising star who has been consistent in the music scene following the release of his magical tone “Mr Lover Man" is gaining more attention

in his musical life, this stylish and incredible artiste has rolled out another hit single.

His style of music is a blend of Afro and rnb and He titles this tune “Sweet Like Milo".

This tune is set to take every heart that deserves to be loved.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram @Justice_Kingz
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/260004

DOWNLOAD ON SOUNCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-534754356/justicekings-sweet-like-milo

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

Ghana to also experience mudslide if … – Expert

22 hours ago

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

18 August 2017

quot-img-1The definition of Ghanaian politics is, "do what ever you want and go free",While democracy means "only for members of the party in power".

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line