The definition of Ghanaian politics is, "do what ever you want and go free",While democracy means "only for members of the party in power".By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Music Premiere: Sweet like Milo—Justice Kingz (@Justice_Kingz)
Nigerian Afro pop sensation, Justice Kings has returned with yet another jam Titled “Sweet Like Milo".
The fast rising star who has been consistent in the music scene following the release of his magical tone “Mr Lover Man" is gaining more attention
in his musical life, this stylish and incredible artiste has rolled out another hit single.
His style of music is a blend of Afro and rnb and He titles this tune “Sweet Like Milo".
This tune is set to take every heart that deserves to be loved.
Follow on Twitter and Instagram @Justice_Kingz
