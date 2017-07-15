TOP STORIES
I know God will not give me anything I can't handle. I just wish that He didn't trust me so much.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
MTV Shuga Star, Jemima Osunde Reveals How She Combines Medical School With Modeling And Acting Career
For those who may not know, the delectable, articulate and smart Jemima Osunde who played ‘Leila’ in season 4 of the MTV Shuga TV series is also a medical student.
Jemima, who has successfully managed her academic pursuits and a budding modeling/acting career will be among the returning cast on season 6 and 7 of MTV Shuga which is being produced in Nigeria.
In a recent interview, Jemima Osunde revealed that prioritising at every period has enabled her juggle acting and the rigours of medical school. She recommended avoiding time conflicts by planning class and work schedules as far ahead as possible.
‘I keep a tight schedule by carefully choosing projects I engage in so that I do not become unnecessarily burdened.' ‘The passion and joy that comes from doing what I love keeps me going’. She added.
Jemima will star in season 6 and 7 of MTV Shuga alongside other returning cast; Sharon Ezeamaka and Timini Egbuson. Additional cast members will be selected from auditions to be held at a later date.
The globally acclaimed TV drama on family planning, sex education, urban youth culture and relationships will be produced and filmed in Nigeria for the third time.
The series has focused on adolescents and their vulnerability to HIV infection and unintended pregnancies, while providing young people with information that will help them lead healthy lifestyles.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Radio & Television