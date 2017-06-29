TOP STORIES
SAVE TODAY AND REAP TOMORROWBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Godson Breaks Into The Gospel Scene With 'Our Father'
Ghanaian gospel music sensation,Godson is out with his maiden hit song ‘Our Father”.
Under the production of God’s Business Records,’Our Father’ which was engineered by Original Dynamic Beats(ODB) ,is based on a true life experience to encourage and give hope to both the rich and the average in life about the essence of not worrying about the things of life but to keep contact with God through prayer and praises.
Known in real life as Emmanuel Abossey Ashison,Godson got his name (GODSON) after reading the Bible in the book of Revelations Chapter 2:12-17 where it talks about the church of pergamos;where at the end of the message God said,to whom that overcometh ,He shall give a new name written on a white stone.
Godson,is a gospel musician who ministers the word of God through all music genres,Funk,R&B,Reggae Dancehall contemporary style etc have been in the ministry for seven years.
He attends the Sakumono branch of International Central Gospel Church(ICGC) and have featured mainly in the men’s Choir,a product of Adisadel College and hails from Nungua in Accra.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News