modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

The Future is M.anifest - DJ Abrantee

Fui Tsikata
1 hour ago | Music News

Influential Afrobeats aficionado DJ Abrantee extolled the godMC M.anifest on his popular Afrobeats show on Capital Xtra.

Abrantee, who has championed Afrobeats for several years said, “The future I believe and I’ll say this and you can quote me on that, The future is M.anifest.”

M.anifest was stopping over in London to promote his latest single, ‘Do My Own’ ft. bigBen which he premiered a couple of weeks ago.

The interview touched on M.anifest’s beginnings and plans for the future as well as his controversial song ‘godMC’ and how it shook up the music scene.

In the wide-ranging interview full of friendly banter, M.anifest also set the record straight on several issues.

On the entertainment scene and how Ghanaian music can elevate itself, M.anifest said, “We should really embrace the challenges we have instead of pretending.” He added that “we shouldn’t be out here pretending that we are playing on levels we’re not. There are so many levels to scale so we should be real about it, get our hands dirty and get to the grind.”

M.anifest also disclosed that he is working on a remix of Do My Own with a UK artist. Do My Own was recently playlisted by Beats by Dre on Apple Music.

Stream Do My Own and

Listen to the interview in full

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Music News

TOP STORIES

Gov't Extend IMF Programme

47 minutes ago

Parliament needs to scrutinise $15 billion Chinese loan - Dr Joe Abbe...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1"Prosperity is that condition of life that enables one to solve today's problem today and prepares one to solve tomorrow's problems tomorrow."

By: Isaac Tete Mante quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line