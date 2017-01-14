Queen Okojie Juliana Emerges As Miss Charity Ambassador Royal Queen

The 4th edition of Miss Charity Ambassador 2016 has come and gone with Miss Juliana beating other contestants to emerge the winner of the royal queen crown.

Miss Okojie Juliana from Esan South East, Edo state took home the prestigious miss charity ambassador royal queen.

The Ambrose Alli university Graduate who have one time won the super model face of global beauty title will be promoting charity, peace, youth empowerment, entertainment, tourism, investment and sustainable development in Africa this year.

She will embark on projects like Back 2 School Project, Feed A Child Project and many more projects aimed at promoting charity in the country.