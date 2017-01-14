Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Industry News | 14 January 2017 01:24 CET

Queen Okojie Juliana Emerges As Miss Charity Ambassador Royal Queen

By Network Africa

The 4th edition of Miss Charity Ambassador 2016 has come and gone with Miss Juliana beating other contestants to emerge the winner of the royal queen crown.

Miss Okojie Juliana from Esan South East, Edo state took home the prestigious miss charity ambassador royal queen.

The Ambrose Alli university Graduate who have one time won the super model face of global beauty title will be promoting charity, peace, youth empowerment, entertainment, tourism, investment and sustainable development in Africa this year.

She will embark on projects like Back 2 School Project, Feed A Child Project and many more projects aimed at promoting charity in the country.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Industry News

If you play the wrong beat people likewise dance the wrong dance. That is life!
By: Anthony Kutiero Bezo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img