Director-General Of The National Sports Authority Pays Working Visit To Volta Office

The new Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi on Friday, paid a working visit to the Volta Regional Office of the Authority in Ho.

The purpose of the visit was to get first-hand information on challenges facing sports development in the region and interact with the staff of the Authority.

Mr. Twumasi, as part of his familiarization tour, inspected the facilities at the Ho Sports Stadium and the ongoing Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre at Nuwumu near Ho.

The Director-General who was impressed with the progress of work so far told the media that the Nuwumu Project, the Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre when ready would help polish talents in the youth.

“It will help bring out the talents in our youth and also turn them away from streetism. Mr. Twumasi said.

“Once they are gifted with these talents I think it’s the responsibility of us as Authority to help polish them” he added.

Mr. Twumasi reiterated president Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s statement at the State of the Nation Address to completely refurbish sports facilities across the country.

“If the president said it, he said it right, definitely, we have some plans, like we are doing to the other stadia in Essipong, Kaneshi, and Accra Sports Stadium, and from there it will be moved to other regions,” Mr. Tsumasi said.

The Director-General’s visit to the region is a wrap-up of his familiarization tour across all offices of the NSA nationwide since assuming office in December last year.