Albert Commey Furiously DEBUNKS Aduana Stars 'Gari And Nido' To Players In Algeria Reports

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey has debunked reports that his outfit failed to provide proper food for their players during their trip to Algeria to engage ES Setif in the CAF Champions League last weekend.

The Fire Boys were thumped 4-0 in the return encounter against the eight-time Algerian champions in the final round of qualifier in the CAF Champions League - losing the two-legged tie 4-1 on aggregate after winning 1-0 at home fortnight ago.

The playing body and officials of the Dormaa-based side attributed harsh weather condition and other factors for their abysmal performance at the Stade Mai 8 1945.

However, reports emerged in the media during the week that, the other factors which caused the team's exit was their official's inability to provide the playing a proper food, as they were only fed Gari and Nido ahead of the match.

A claim that the club's CEO, Albert Commey vehemently denied during an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Oyerepa FM, insisting it was a false reportage.

"People have written all kinds of stuff attributing to our players which is up to them (the players) if they want to make those pronouncements."

"The truth is that we went to Algeria with our own food; (Fante Kenkey, Fish, Gari and Shito) but on reaching Setif, the bottles of Shito had broken which we couldn't consume so we got some Ghanaians to prepare rice and stew for us. It even got to a point George Gyawu led our general captain to some restaurants to identify the kind of foods they want to eat and now you say you fed on raw Gari? Is Gari not food? Furious Commey asked on Oyerepa FM.

"It was after the game when we got back late at the hotel around 11pm and was inadvisable to eat heavy at that time so we bought some drinks and biscuits and it was there that some players said we should buy Nido as well so they will use it to eat Gari. It's not true they were forced to eat Gari and should you be ungrateful, it will follow you in your life."

"I dare anyone who went to Algeria with us and says they had nothing to eat but only Gari. Money reserved for the unexpected issue was not even touched. These reports are false," Commey concluded.

Aduana will on Sunday travel to the Ndoum Sports Stadium to play as guests to Elmina Sharks in Week 2 of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

