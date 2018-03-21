Kofi Manu Slams George Afriyie For Declaring Intentions Of Contesting GFA Presidential Elections

The Chief Executive Officer of Techiman City FC Kofi Manu 'Blue Boy' has blasted the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association for publicly announcing his intentions of contesting for the presidential seat of the FA insisting it was premature.

With about nineteen months to go for the presidential election of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie announced his readiness to contest whoever shows up for the position at his 50th birthday party at Mensvic Hotel in Accra.

The news, which came on the eve of the start of the Ghana Premier League consumed the euphoria that usually greets the league - a situation the Techiman City CEO isn't happy with.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Kofi Manu, who has been a strong advocate of the Ghana Football Association said George should have exercised some patience before making the announcement.

"For me, the announcement was premature,' Kofi Manu said.

"I asked him right after the announcement whether he had spoken to the president about the decision and he said since the president had said he will not contest again in a radio interview, there was no need to consult him again.

"And I think that is wrong. To announce your decision to contest for the seat in the absence of the president and in the presence of his wife wasn't the best,' Kofi Manu added.

The outspoken Kofi Manu, who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the Player Status Committee, cautioned George that since it's not a national election, George shouldn't have rushed in making the declaration.

"We have about twenty months to the election so George should have waited. Yes, Kwesi (Nyantakyi) might have said he won't contest again but he can change his mind. What will George do then? Kofi Manu questioned.

Many have also questioned why George decided to announce his decision at a time the start of the Premier League was being threatened by court injunctions, in the absence of the FA President, when he was supposed to supervise the smooth running of the federation.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com