Ghanaian attacker Elton Acolatse scores consolation goal for Westerlo in Belgium

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Elton Acolatse scored the consolation goal for Westerlo as they succumbed to a 2-1 away loss at Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian top-flight league on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old struck in the 40th minute to open the scoring for the Yellow and Blues at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi but his side surrendered the lead to lose 2-1.

Acolatse, a former Ajax Amsterdam player, has netted 6 league goals this season for Westerlo.

Defender Mitch Apau also started the game and lasted the entire duration of the game for the losers.

