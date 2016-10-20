Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 20 October 2016 18:55 CET

AFCON 2017: Uganda coach Micho calls for early preparations ahead of tournament


Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojovic is preaching early preparations for his side ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 45-year-old is aware of the enormity of the task after his side were drawn against Ghana, Egypt and Mali in group D.

And the Serbian admits the group will be tough but insists early preparations could do the trick,

'Ghana were finalists in Equatorial Guinea 2015 losing to Ivory Coast on penalties. Egypt is a very hungry nation, having missed the last three AFCON finals after previously winning it thrice consecutively. Mali on the other hand have been two times third in the last three AFCONs; so I would say the group is very competitive and tough,' Micho said after Wednesday's draw in Libreville, Gabon.

'We need to start preparations now, and with love, support and prayers of all Ugandans, and responsible people, we will be able to mould a competitive teame. Here I'm thinking of friendly matches where we shall take care of every detail. I believe, in football impossible is nothing, and possible is everything,' he added.

Uganda already locked horns with Ghana in their opening group 'E' of 2018 World Cup qualifier, early October, in Tamale - managing to pick a barren draw in a group that all have Egypt.

He added: 'I believe in the team and the players we are having, I believe in work we are doing, and I also believe that Uganda government will come across, and help us so that we represent the country in best possible way.'

The tournament starts from  January 14 to February 5.

