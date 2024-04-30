ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jordan Ayew grabs two nomination for Crystal Palace Goal of The Season

Football News Jordan Ayew grabs two nomination for Crystal Palace Goal of The Season
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Jordan Ayew's standout goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have secured nominations for Crystal Palace's Goal of The Season award.

The Ghana striker's impressive strikes are joined by his countryman Jeffrey Schlupp's stunning goal against Fulham.

The list of contenders also includes goals from Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Jesse Derry, Jefferson Lerma, Joachim Andersen, Danny Imray, Shauna Guyyat, Araya Dennis, and Shanade Hopcroft.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at Fairfield Halls, where the winner will be revealed.

These nominations showcase remarkable goals from various teams within the club, spanning across the men's, women's, U-18, and U-21 teams.

Jordan Ayew's contributions have been noteworthy throughout the season, having already clinched the Player of the Month award twice, in August 2023 and February 2024.

The forward has been instrumental, netting four goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League so far.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins i...

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPPs bid to retain parliamentary majority Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPP’s bid to retain parliamentary major...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: NDC cannot stop Bawumia’s one-touch victory on December 7 – Richa...

5 hours ago

Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water

5 hours ago

Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport

5 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘It's sad; Glovo is leaving due to high taxes, currency depreciation, high fuel’...

5 hours ago

I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd DumsorMustStop vigil I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd ...

5 hours ago

Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President tells gov't Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President...

6 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghanas peace — National Peace Council Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghana’s peace — Nationa...

7 hours ago

Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL

Just in....
body-container-line