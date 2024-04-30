Jordan Ayew grabs two nomination for Crystal Palace Goal of The Season

Jordan Ayew's standout goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have secured nominations for Crystal Palace's Goal of The Season award.

The Ghana striker's impressive strikes are joined by his countryman Jeffrey Schlupp's stunning goal against Fulham.

The list of contenders also includes goals from Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Jesse Derry, Jefferson Lerma, Joachim Andersen, Danny Imray, Shauna Guyyat, Araya Dennis, and Shanade Hopcroft.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at Fairfield Halls, where the winner will be revealed.

These nominations showcase remarkable goals from various teams within the club, spanning across the men's, women's, U-18, and U-21 teams.

This is some Goal of the Season nomination list 🤯







Voting is now open ⤵️ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 30, 2024

Jordan Ayew's contributions have been noteworthy throughout the season, having already clinched the Player of the Month award twice, in August 2023 and February 2024.

The forward has been instrumental, netting four goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League so far.