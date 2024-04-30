ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are sorry - Andre Ayew apologizes for recent Black Stars poor performances

Football News We are sorry - Andre Ayew apologizes for recent Black Stars poor performances
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has apologized following the disappointing performances of the senior national team.

In recent times, the national team has struggled, managing just one win in their last ten matches across various competitions.

This decline has been particularly evident in their early exits from the past two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

After a disappointing showing at the 2021 AFCON, Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac was relieved of his duties. The trend continued in 2023 when the team failed to advance past the group stage, leading to the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

Speaking on "Chasing Gold with Nana Aba," Ayew, who currently plays for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, acknowledged the team's underwhelming performance and offered his apologies to the fans.

“We need to continue working hard to bring pride to our nation because it means a lot to us. We can't ignore the fact that our recent results haven't been up to standard, and for that, we're sorry. But I know it's all part of the game,” he stated.

The Black Stars will be back in action in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins i...

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPPs bid to retain parliamentary majority Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPP’s bid to retain parliamentary major...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: NDC cannot stop Bawumia’s one-touch victory on December 7 – Richa...

5 hours ago

Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water

5 hours ago

Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport

5 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘It's sad; Glovo is leaving due to high taxes, currency depreciation, high fuel’...

5 hours ago

I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd DumsorMustStop vigil I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd ...

5 hours ago

Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President tells gov't Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President...

6 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghanas peace — National Peace Council Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghana’s peace — Nationa...

7 hours ago

Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL

Just in....
body-container-line