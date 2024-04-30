We are sorry - Andre Ayew apologizes for recent Black Stars poor performances

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has apologized following the disappointing performances of the senior national team.

In recent times, the national team has struggled, managing just one win in their last ten matches across various competitions.

This decline has been particularly evident in their early exits from the past two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

After a disappointing showing at the 2021 AFCON, Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac was relieved of his duties. The trend continued in 2023 when the team failed to advance past the group stage, leading to the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

Speaking on "Chasing Gold with Nana Aba," Ayew, who currently plays for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, acknowledged the team's underwhelming performance and offered his apologies to the fans.

“We need to continue working hard to bring pride to our nation because it means a lot to us. We can't ignore the fact that our recent results haven't been up to standard, and for that, we're sorry. But I know it's all part of the game,” he stated.

The Black Stars will be back in action in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic.