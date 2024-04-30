UCL semi-finals: Bayern Munich host Real Madrid tonight in first-leg showdown

The semi-finals of this season’s Uefa Champions League is kicking off tonight with Bayern Munich ready to host Real Madrid in Germany.

The German giants will welcome the record Uefa League Champions today at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Although Bayern Munich have missed out on the German Bundesliga title, the team is confident about overcoming the Los Blancos in two legs.

Coach Tomas Tuchel is eager to lead the Bavarians to the UCL title before partying ways with the club.

Talking Points:

Bayern Munich are heading into the semi-final showdown with Real Madrid on the back of a very good record this season.

Having played 10 games in the run-up to the semis, the Germans boast of seven wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Scoring at least one goal per game, the odds show Bayern Munich will hit the back of Real Madrid’s net later tonight.

The Spanish giants this season are unbeaten in the Uefa Champions League.

With 10 games played, Real Madrid have won eight games and drawn the other two.

The Spanish giants are averaging two goals per game in the Uefa Champions League this season and are tipped as favourites heading into the Bayern Munich game tonight.

https://www.sofascore.com/real-madrid-fc-bayern-munchen/xdbsEgb#id:12173506,tab:details

For Bayern Munich and head coach Tomas Tuchel, there is more at stake here. Not only has the team missed out on the German Bundesliga title but they have no chance to win the DFB Pokal.

This means the only way the Bavarians can avoid a trophyless season is to go past Real Madrid to lift the Uefa Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid on the other hand aims to lift a 15th Uefa Champions League title this season.

The first leg meeting tonight is scheduled to kick off at 19:00gmt.