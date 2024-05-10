2023/24 FA Cup: Red Bull Arena in Sogakope to host semifinal games this weekend

The semifinal games of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup will be staged this weekend at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

All the four clubs who have booked their place in the last four are all Premier League clubs.

On Saturday, May 11, Nsoatreman FC will clash with Legon Cities. The Nsoatreman-based club are yet to concede having scored five goals.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities have had a good run of form. The FA Cup is the only source of laurel for Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys this season as they are set for another mid-table finish in the Ghana Premier League.

On Sunday, May 12, defending champions, Dreams FC will clash with Bofoakwa Tano. Karim Zito and his side are hoping to make it to back-to-back final appearances having played in the last two last season.

The Still Believe lads defeated King Faisal in the final to win their first-ever FA Cup title. Despite their inconsistencies in the league, Dreams FC have been better in the cup competitions and had a brilliant run to reach the semis of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the FA Cup, they beat Soccer Intellectuals with youngster Abdul Aziz Issah scoring the decisive goal in their quarterfinal game at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Dreams have conceded just one goal en route to reaching the semifinals, scoring eight in the process in four matches.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa, like Dreams, have also conceded one goal in the four games they have played in the competition. They have, however, scored two less than the Still Believers lads have netted.

John Eduafo’s boys saw off competition from Skyy FC to advance to the semis of the FA Cup. The Bono-based side needed a penalty shootout to edge out the Division One League side.