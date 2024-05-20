ModernGhana logo
Ex-Black Stars CK Akonnor appointed CAF consultant

MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Charles Kwablan Akonnor, a former coach of Ghana's national team, has secured a new role as a consultant for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Reports indicate that Akonnor, who previously managed clubs like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, will lend his expertise to CAF in an undisclosed capacity.

While the specifics of his duties remain confidential, it's speculated that he will offer valuable insights during key meetings involving football associations from across the continent.

Akonnor has embarked on a journey abroad to finalize his new appointment, which reportedly entails a one-year contract with the possibility of extension.

This appointment underscores Akonnor's significant contributions to African football, spanning both his playing and coaching careers.

In his new capacity, Akonnor aims to leverage his wealth of experience to shape the future of youth football in Africa.

Beyond his tenure coaching Ghana's national team, the 50-year-old boasts an impressive coaching resume at various clubs, including Sekondi Eleven Wise, Dreams FC, and AshantiGold SC.

Until this recent development, Akonnor also held the position of technical director at Division One side, Accra Athletic FC.

Akonnor is expected to return to his home country on Friday, marking the beginning of his new chapter in African football administration.

