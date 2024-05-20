My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao - Inaki Williams

LISTEN

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams says his roots in the West African country are as deep as his love for Athletic Bilbao.

The 29-year-old made these remarks after emerging as the winner of the best African player in the 2023/24 La Liga season beating Brahim Diaz, and Youssef En-Nesyri to the award.

Inaki picked up 24% of the votes from a jury of African journalists and fans. Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz and Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla finished second and third respectively.

Williams currently has 12 goals and 3 assists this season for Athletic Club, who are set to feature in the Europa League next season.

"Thank you very much for the acknowledgement. It is an honour to represent all African players in LaLiga," he said.

"My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and the Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season," Williams said.

The award celebrates the achievements of several exciting African players who have excelled in the Spanish top flight so far this season.

Williams becomes the latest awardee after Yassine Bounou and Samuel Chukwueze.

With one game remaining, Williams will need one more goal to match his best tally in a La Liga season when Athletic Club travel to face Rayo Vallecano.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams is expected to return to Black Stars squad having missed the Nigeria and Uganda friendly for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10 respectively.