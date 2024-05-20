ModernGhana logo
Liverpool appoint Arne Slot to replace Klopp as new manager

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been confirmed as Liverpool's new manager.

The Reds agreed a compensation deal worth £9.4m with the Dutch club in April after the 45-year-old was identified as the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp, who had been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015, left the club following their season-finale win against Wolves on Sunday.

Slot will officially start at Liverpool on 1 June, subject to a work permit.

The Dutchman led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and finished second in the league.

It is believed that the attacking style of Slot's teams, his personality and his ability to develop players were key factors in making him Liverpool's top choice for the job.

Slot took over as Feyenoord manager in 2021 and confirmed his interest in managing in the Premier League when he was linked with Tottenham in 2023.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title this season, was also linked with the position at Anfield.

But the 42-year-old Spaniard ended speculation in March when he said he would remain with Leverkusen for the time being.

Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim was also reported to have been a contender to take over from Klopp, who announced in January he would leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

