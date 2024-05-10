ModernGhana logo
Black Queens to clash with Japan in a friendly on July 13

Women Football Black Queens to clash with Japan in a friendly on July 13
1 HOUR AGO

Japan’s Nadeshiko is set to host Ghana’s Black Queens in an exciting international women’s friendly match at Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium on July 13 in Tokyo.

Having secured their spot in the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) by defeating Namibia in the final qualifying round, the Black Queens aim to maintain their form ahead of the tournament.

Head coach Nora Häuptle sees this match as an opportunity to assess new additions to the team.

Meanwhile, the Japanese team is using this game to bolster their preparation for the Paris Olympics. Ranked seventh in the world, Japan is looking to fine-tune their squad for the upcoming tournament.

Ghana’s Black Queens currently ranked 64th globally and 4th in Africa, are eager to test their skills against a strong opponent like Japan.

The Ghana Football Association is committed to providing the team with international exposure, having previously arranged friendlies against Senegal and Benin during FIFA Women’s international windows.

This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams gear up for their respective competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

