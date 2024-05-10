ModernGhana logo
I have enjoyed my first season but there is more to come - Mohammed Kudus on playing in the Premier League

Football News I have enjoyed my first season but there is more to come - Mohammed Kudus on playing in the Premier League
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus is looking ahead with confidence after a standout debut season in the Premier League with West Ham United.

The 23-year-old, who transferred from Ajax last summer, has been a key player for the Hammers, scoring 13 goals in 43 appearances. Despite recent team struggles, Kudus remains upbeat about his experience in England's top flight.

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of their final home match against Luton Town, Kudus acknowledged the support of his teammates in helping him settle and expressed his determination to improve further next season.

"I’ve enjoyed it [first season in England]. Everyone around [the Club] has helped me settle well, so it has been a nice experience," he said.

"I’ve been here almost a full season now, but I still have a lot more to show and I believe this is just the beginning," he added.

Kudus is expected to play a crucial role in West Ham's upcoming fixture against West Ham as they aim to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Chelsea in their last outing.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

