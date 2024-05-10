CAF Confederation Cup: RS Berkane eyeing revenge victory over Zamalek

Revenge is on the cards in Sunday’s TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final when two former champions in RS Berkane and Zamalek SC face each other head-on in the first leg of the double-legged final.

The Berkane Municipal Stadium plays host to a repeat of the 2019 final when the two sides meet in the first round of two legs in a repeat of the 2019 edition that went 5-3 to Zamalek – a victory that handed the Egyptians their first and only TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title.

While the Moroccans went on to lift the title twice post their 2019 heartache, the memory of the defeat still lingers in their minds as they prepare to face the Egyptians on 12 and 19 May 2024 in search of their third TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup gold medal.

Established in 1938, the Orange Boys as they are affectionately known have been on a steady mission of establishing themselves on the continent.

Ahead of their first continental triumph in 2019, the Moroccan outfit lifted the Moroccan Throne Cup for the first time in 2018, which has since been followed up with an additional two Moroccan Throne Cup titles in 2021 and 2022.

One of the club’s most memorable success stories was their TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup victory in 2022 where they overcame rivals and seasoned campaigners, Wydad AC to be crowned champions.

As the sole Moroccan club left in this year’s CAF Interclub competition, RS Berkane will be hoping to go all the way and record a third TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title in what will be a sweet victory over a side that deprived them of their first title five years ago.

It will not be an easy two-legged affair for coach Mouin Chaabani’s side against Zamalek who are yearning for continental glory since 2019.

In Chabaani, the Moroccans have a seasoned campaigner who has successfully figured out how to lift a CAF Inter-club competition title.

The Tunisian mentor successfully led Espérance Sportive de Tunis to two back-to-back TotalEnergies CAF Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019 and with his experience, will be hoping to guide the Moroccans to glory.

The Orange Boys themselves have also proven to be title contenders in the last few years.

In the last six seasons, RS Berkane is heading to its fourth cup final as they continue establishing a name for themselves in African club football.

Seasoned campaigners such as Burkinabe international, Issoufou Dayo will have to stand their ground against a star-studded Zamalek side led by the ever-green, Mahmoud Abdelrazek Hassan Fadlala (Shikabala).

Kick-off at the Berkane Municipal Stadium on Sunday is at 19h00 GMT.