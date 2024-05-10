ModernGhana logo
Freezy Macbones to stage next fight in Kumasi

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Freezy Macbones to stage next fight in Kumasi
Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy MacBones has disclosed that his next bout will be promoted and staged on July 1, 2024, in Kumasi, the Garden City in the Ashanti region.

He expressed gratitude to the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, managed by the son of former President John Mahama for supporting him since he decided to return to Ghana to advance his boxing career.

Freezy Macbones said he was looking forward to more fights in Ghana before returning to the United Kingdom.

The highlight of last Saturday's Diplo Rumble came after the Azumah Nelson-Irchad Razaaly draw, with Seth Gyimah aka Freezy Macbones stopping his tough-talking opponent Gabriel Adoku in a light heavyweight clash.

In what appeared to be a physical mismatch, Gyimah savagely floored tough-talking Adoku twice in the opening round with powerful punches to his head before silencing him in the second round of a scheduled eight-round fight.

Adoku, who had sold the fight well with his lips at the weigh-in, was no match in the ring for Gyimah and failed to respond to the count after going down for the fourth time in the second round.

In another notable matchup, Dalvin Nelson, the son of Azumah Nelson, scored a close split (2-1) decision over Phillip Quansah in a lightweight clash.

The son of the Legend said he has re-launched his boxing career and his fans should look out for more in the coming days.

