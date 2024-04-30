ModernGhana logo
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku grabs assist in Leicester City win at Preston North End

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku marked his 20th goal contribution of the season as Leicester City secured a 3-0 victory over Preston North End on Monday night.

Issahaku provided an assist during the Foxes' dominant away win, which also clinched the Championship title for them with one game remaining in the season.

Goals from Jamie Vardy, who netted twice, and academy graduate Kasey McAteer sealed the title for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 36th minute before adding another goal in the second half. In the 67th minute, Issahaku set up McAteer for Leicester's third goal.

The Ghanaian's assist against Preston took his tally to 20 goal involvements in the Championship this season, with seven goals and 13 assists to his name.

Issahaku will be eager for his loan move to be made permanent as Leicester prepares for their return to the Premier League next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
