Ghana Black Bombers confident of qualification to Paris 2024

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Ghana Black Bombers confident of qualification to Paris 2024
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Black Bombers of Ghana are in Bangkok, Thailand for the final qualifier for slots to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The team was led by Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Dauda Fuseni who expressed that they will surely make it.

“We have struggled a lot for this trip, and I am very optimistic the boys will make it because they know what is at stake,” he told this portal.

Making the trip were 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver and African Games Gold Medalist, Joseph Commey (63.5kg), who replaced Samuel Takyi, African Games Bronze Medalist Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, who will fight in the 51kg; and Jonathan Tetteh (light-heavyweight category), UK-based boxer Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo, who failed to compete in the first world qualification tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy, African Games Gold Medallist Amadu Mohammed (featherweight) and UK-based Haruna Rex Coffie.

(US-based middleweight 75Kg) Ornella Sathoud is the only female in the team.

The second World Olympic Qualification event in Bangkok, Thailand is from May 22-June 2, 2024.

President of the GBF, Ben Quartey was also hopeful that two or three boxers can qualify in Bangkok.

He thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their immense support of the Black Bombers.

