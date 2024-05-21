ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AAFCON 2024: Black Challenge wallops Algeria 5-0 in second match

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports News AAFCON 2024: Black Challenge wallops Algeria 5-0 in second match
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Defending champions, the Black Challenge of Ghana are the team to watch at the ongoing African Amputee Football Competition in Egypt.

In their second group match of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) held in Cairo, Ghana showcased dominance over Algeria, securing a commanding 5-0 victory.

Yusif ignited the scoring spree in the 7th minute, followed swiftly by Hamza in the 10th minute. Captain Opencil extended the lead with another goal in the 18th minute before a timeout was called in the 24th minute.

Exciting Maestro Mubarak capitalized on the momentum just before halftime in the 25th minute. In the second half, Mubarak displayed his prowess once more in the 42nd minute, while Timothy sealed the win with a goal in the 49th minute.

Mubarak's exceptional performance rightfully earned him the Man of the Match title for the second time.

He said the MVP Award has inspired him to do more for his country. He urged Ghanaians to pray for them to defend the cup and go to the World Cup.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B exposes NDC's alleged plot to implicate NPP in missing BVR saga

6 hours ago

Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration O...

6 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, dont underestimate their capabilities – Nicholas Duncan-Williams Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, don’t underestimate their capabilities ...

7 hours ago

Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be sustained Mr. Joe Appeah "Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be su...

9 hours ago

'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy Interior Minister 'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy ...

11 hours ago

Head of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo Hotels saga: Don’t play ‘chaskele’ with our pension funds, we'll stage mother of...

11 hours ago

Martin Amidus petition part of a grand scheme to removeKissiAgyebeng – SammyGyamfi Martin Amidu’s petition part of a grand scheme to remove Kissi Agyebeng – Sammy ...

11 hours ago

Dumsor: I sleep beside my freezer with the door open, use my wifes rechargeable makeup fans —Keche reveals how he deals with 'heat' at night Dumsor: I sleep beside my ‘freezer’ with the door open, use my wife’s rechargeab...

11 hours ago

Youll all receive the word here by force —Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral You’ll all receive the word here ‘by force’ — Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adult...

12 hours ago

Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw

Just in....
body-container-line