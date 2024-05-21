ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to battle in maiden Democracy Cup

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been selected by Parliament to battle in its maiden Democracy Cup instituted to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legislature.

The game, set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, would also see Members of Parliament lock horns with former Black Stars players in a curtain raiser, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, announced in Parliament, also disclosed that the Hearts vs. Kotoko game-winner would have the opportunity to play against United States-based club, DC United in Washington.

Parliament last year celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993.

This follows the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the return of the country to a democratic system of governance.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin said; "Due to the good works of this parliament, a few partners and stakeholders decided to support our work, and proposed to us the establishment of what they refer to us as the Democracy Cup, which would spice up the celebration of our 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and this parliament of the Fourth Republic”.

Other activities to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debates, peace walks and fun games.

