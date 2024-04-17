Former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful has shared a remarkable tale of divine intervention that led to his recovery from a crippling leg injury, allowing him to return to the football pitch after three years of forced retirement.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Arhinful recounted how, towards the end of his playing career, he was plagued by a persistent injury that not only cut short his professional aspirations but also deprived him of the simple joy of playing football recreationally.

A devout Christian, Arhinful described how his healing unfolded during a routine church service when a fellow worshipper received a vision pertaining to his condition.

"One Sunday in church, the minister had a vision of angels among us, healing someone with a major leg problem. It wasn't a pastor but just a worshipper. I felt a connection to her words and prayed earnestly for the healing to be directed towards me," Arhinful explained.

He continued, "After the worship, I stepped outside to buy water but right at the gate, the woman approached me. She told me that I was the one she saw in the vision and that she saw two angels shaking my legs.

“I asked what they were doing and she said the angels were healing me of my injury. I told her I had stopped playing football because of the injury and that for three years, I couldn't even play Monday football. She asked if I believed in anointing oil and I responded in the affirmative.”

He recounted purchasing anointing oil at the woman's suggestion, which she blessed through prayer.

"A month later, I decided to test my legs on the football field during a Monday Stars game. To my astonishment, I was able to run and play without any hindrance. Everyone was amazed, and when they asked what had changed, I simply told them about my miraculous healing," Arhinful shared.

In addition to his miraculous recovery, Arhinful also opened up about a personal tragedy, the passing of his wife and how he struggled to break the news to his children.

"When my wife passed away, some advised me to relocate my children, but I chose not to. Instead, I gathered them in my bedroom and gently informed them of their mother's passing due to a brief illness.

“I encouraged them to remain composed, and surprisingly, they simply expressed gratitude and acceptance. Despite the loss, they have shown remarkable resilience," Arhinful revealed.

Listen to him in the video below;

