I took Junior Pope as a brother but he stabbed me in the back — Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has revealed that he had a hidden pain towards his late colleague Junior Pope.

According to the award-winning actor, he took the late filmmaker as his own brother and a friend from whom he never anticipated disappointment.

In a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 21, Edochie opened up about how Pope had "stabbed him in the back, repeatedly," despite the help and support he had given him.

"I didn't want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn't there. Why I haven't said anything about it since. I took him like a brother & good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back, repeatedly. That's LIFE!" he wrote.

The filmmaker said he will share more details of the conflict soon so that others can learn from it.

He advised people to be careful who they trust, as betrayals can come from unexpected places.

The revelation came as a surprise to many, as Edochie and Pope were usually seen as close friends in the industry.

Junior Pope, 43, passed away in April along with four others when their boat capsized during a return from a movie shoot.

His burial held on May 17, was a well-attended event by actors and celebrities who went to pay their last respect.