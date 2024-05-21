ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I took Junior Pope as a brother but he stabbed me in the back — Yul Edochie

Hot Issues Nigerian actor Yul Edochieleft and late actor Junior Pope
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Nigerian actor Yul Edochie[left] and late actor Junior Pope

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has revealed that he had a hidden pain towards his late colleague Junior Pope.

According to the award-winning actor, he took the late filmmaker as his own brother and a friend from whom he never anticipated disappointment.

In a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 21, Edochie opened up about how Pope had "stabbed him in the back, repeatedly," despite the help and support he had given him.

"I didn't want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn't there. Why I haven't said anything about it since. I took him like a brother & good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back, repeatedly. That's LIFE!" he wrote.

The filmmaker said he will share more details of the conflict soon so that others can learn from it.

He advised people to be careful who they trust, as betrayals can come from unexpected places.

The revelation came as a surprise to many, as Edochie and Pope were usually seen as close friends in the industry.

Junior Pope, 43, passed away in April along with four others when their boat capsized during a return from a movie shoot.

His burial held on May 17, was a well-attended event by actors and celebrities who went to pay their last respect.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Theres enough time to make significant contributions - Akufo-Addo tells new Ministers There’s enough time to make significant contributions - Akufo-Addo tells new Min...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama NPP has run out of ideas on how to resolve issues facing Ghanaians — Mahama

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama NDC has the people to turn Ghana’s fortunes around and put us back on track — Ma...

2 hours ago

SSNIT hotel divestiture: Theres no breach in Rock Citys deal — Bryan Acheampong to Ablakwa SSNIT hotel divestiture: ‘There’s no breach in Rock City’s deal’ — Bryan Acheamp...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo You were appointed to provide public service not to appropriate personal gain — ...

2 hours ago

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ghanaians are experiencing too much pain — Archbishop Duncan-Williams laments

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate I'll work hard to ensure Ashanti region reaches its full potential if voted pres...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa SSNIT hotel divestiture: Scale down real estate business to end politician inter...

2 hours ago

May 21: Cedi sells at GHS14.79 to 1, GHS13.84 on BoG interbank May 21: Cedi sells at GHS14.79 to $1, GHS13.84 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line