I tied my boyfriend with my menstrual blood and juju but he still dumped me for my best friend — Lady cries

SAT, 15 JUN 2024

A heartbroken Ghanaian lady has revealed how her once-loving boyfriend dumped her for her best friend despite even tying him with her menstrual blood and 'Kayamatta', a supposed juju used to strengthen relationships.

On Ms Nancy's Confessions show, the yet-to-be-identified lady narrated her past relationship, explaining how she was enjoying her relationship with her boyfriend and having a good time until she decided to tie her man down completely so she would own him forever.

According to the young lady, she was surfing the internet when she chanced on a Tiktok video featuring a lady advertising traditional medicines mainly used to strengthen relationships (Kayamatta).

Though she was facing no difficulty or problems in her relationship then, the lady said she privately chat the medicine seller and purchased one of the products and was instructed to cook her boyfriend's favourite food with droplets of her menstrual blood mixed with the Kayamatta which she did and saw positive results.

Within the first three months after strictly following the directives of the medicine seller, the lady attested that her boyfriend even loved her more and began acting on her orders.

However, things began to take a nosedive in her relationship for no reason, a situation which prompted and got her to seek an immediate solution because she did not want to lose the man.

Fast forward, the lady said she confided in her best friend to help her find the solution but things even got worse ever after holding the close conversation with her friend.

From the lady's narration, it appears her friend also performed tricks on her boyfriend, forcing him to love her (the friend) more and ignoring her.

She said her boyfriend is now in a serious relationship with her best friend.

She's worried and now needs help to get back her boyfriend and enjoy her relationship with him again.

Watch her speak in the video

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

