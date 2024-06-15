Retract, apologise over Labadi beach front claims — Freddy Blay to Ablakwa, Johnnie Hughes, and TV3

Former National Chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blay, has issued a one-week ultimatum to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and TV3's Johnnie Hughes and management, demanding a retraction and apology for what he calls baseless and unfounded allegations against him and his family.

The GNPC Board Chair, incensed over accusations of his family's involvement in state capture, insists, "My children have legitimately acquired certain portions of the beach front from the La Council, and where they are operating doesn’t belong to the management of Labadi Beach Hotel."

Mr Blay accuses the North Tongu MP of engaging in "cheap propaganda to court public opprobrium against my sons."

The Labadi Beach Hotel beachfront, a popular entertainment area, has become controversial after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged a scheme of state capture by top NPP officials. Ablakwa claimed that the son of the former NPP Chairman, is the new owner of the beachfront, traditionally part of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa further stated that the Labadi Beach Hotel has become the only beachfront hotel in the world without exclusive control over its entire beachfront due to powerful politically exposed persons involved in shady encroachment, leaving the hotel's board and management helpless.

Responding to these allegations, Mr Blay explained that negotiations between his children and the Beach management failed because the hotel wanted more money. Consequently, his sons approached the La Council to acquire the beachfront for their operations.

"If the hotel considers that somebody has taken its lands, the courts are there; they should go to court. I have seen correspondence that tried to negotiate for them to work together, but it never worked—so nobody has taken anybody’s land, definitely not my children. They are not involved in any state capture. The impression made by Okudzeto Ablakwa and some pressmen, like Johnnie Hughes and TV3 management, suggesting those doing legitimate business are engaged in illegality is unfortunate."

Mr Blay has given the North Tongu MP and TV3, including Johnnie Hughes, one week to apologize for the state capture claims, stating, "I feel very defamed. Where my sons are operating is not for Labadi Beach Hotel. It is not their property, and it’s unfortunate that Ablakwa and Johnnie are making it look like I have stolen the lands, making people call me a thief. I give Okudzeto Ablakwa and TV3 management, including Johnnie Hughes, one week to render an apology to me and my family, or I will go to court," he said.

Source: Classfmonline.com