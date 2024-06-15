Lady attempts suicide, considers becoming lesbian as guy she loved used and dumped her

An unknown Ghanaian lady has narrated how the actions of a random guy she fell in love with triggered her to consider being a lesbian and even take her life.

According to her in a lengthy post sighted by ModernGhana.com, a guy she met at a friend's party asked her out on a date.

Though she wasn't attracted to the guy when she first saw him at the party, his appearance on their first date wowed her and she instantly began falling for him.

The lady said one thing led to the other and they began getting intimate though the guy had not even asked her to be his girlfriend.

Days after their intimacy, the lady said the guy began distancing himself from her and all of a sudden started giving her excuses that he's been busy, an excuse that triggered her to go to his place and confront him.

At this time, the lady said she had already fallen in love with him and could not control herself but the guy told her boldly that he was not into her and that he was only getting to know her.

After these hard words from him, the lady said she became broken and began conceiving different thoughts some of which were taking her life or becoming a lesbian to avoid further heartbreaks.

Her attempts to involve therapists to help her work on her mental health proved futile until she started catching feelings for another therapist her mate introduced her to.

A friend of mine threw a party and invited me a couple of years ago. I attended the party and there, I met this guy. He approached me first, trying to hit on me. frankly, I wasn't interested so I didn't give him the attention he wanted.

After the party, I went home and the following day, an unknown number texted me. It so happened to be the guy I met at the party. He took my number from my friend, and texted My initial instinct had been to Ck him but his persistence kinda intrigued me and he made me a bet that we should go on a date. Just one. If I didn't like his vibe, I can decide afterwards what I wanted to do and he'd not interfere with my decision. Sounded okay to me went out on a date with him. I was so certain that I would not like this guy. I had in fact, written him off. The way he dressed and looked was not of a guy I'd be attracted to, let alone date. The day we met up for a date though, he ked me.

He was so decent dressed and his hair nicely trimmed. His perfume was seductively nice. I just couldn't take my eyes off him. His flow in conversations too was impeccable. I thought to myself that I had judged this guy so kly. He was a total gentleman too. After our date, we went for an ice cream ride in his car and I had a blast. He made me laugh so hard I nearly peed on myself. I'm not one to initiate a kiss especially on a date but the guy got me feeling all sorts of way and you know that feeling where you wanna do something so bad that your conscience even dulls? Yes, that's how I felt. I had only just met this guy but for the first time in life, my mantra had become 'fuck it, what can come can come'

I couldn't help it, so I kissed him after our date. His breath smelt good and his tongue worked magic. Time went on and I became so obsessed with this and he hadn't even asked me out.

Occasionally and do all kinds of naughty things which I liked and he liked too. It all came to a head when we finally had sex. He started to distance himself and suddenly became too busy. For days I wasn't hearing him. When I was fed Up, I went to his place to confront him about the way he was treating me. His rebuttal was that we weren't even a couple and he doesn't have feelings for me. What you guys call it, the post nut clarity. Yeah, he thought he liked me but after the sex, eyes clear and he's back Jeing himself. To say I was broken guld be an understatement. I nearly ran mad. The thing really entered my oes. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't go to work, my dad was worried sick and had to get me a therapist. Two therapists couldn't help me. I had become suicidal. I really loved the guy. I stalked him on all his social media with a different account because he had blocked my original accounts. I would call several times a day and beg and cry but nope. His mind was made up. I thought I was really done for. Then one fine morning, I was going to escort my mom to the airport because she was traveling to Greece for a conference. On my way I bumped into this old classmate of mine. He's actually of mixed race. Half white, half black and back in school, I hated his guts simply because he was smarter than I was. He was the first to recognize me. He was so happy and so unfortunately, he had to be somewhere and could only spare a few minutes so we exchanged numbers and planned to meet up over the weekend. We kept in touch till the day met. He could tell that my recent al had taken a toll on me and asked me about it. I couldn't tell him. I was so embarrassed to even say. Luckily, he works as a therapist and said even though he couldn't be my therapist because we knew each other, be could recommend me to a fellow was very good. So I agreed. At that point my mental health had gotten so bad that had I not received immediate help, I would have harmed myself. I booked a session with his friend. I wasn't expecting anything extra. I had seen a per of therapists and no positive outcome. I went for my first session and came in contact with this beautiful guy. The guy is very beautiful. When I saw him, I wasn't even looking at him I had shut off my mind on any relationship so even though I saw him, I didn't really see him. I sat opposite rim on the couch and was fidgeting with my phone until he spoke. His Voice was so soothing and calm and caused me to look up, and that's when I actually saw him for how beautiful he is, I couldn't concentrate on anything he was saying. I knew I would be doomed if I pursued after my feelings, so right after the session, I called my friend to find me a different therapist. He was quite disappointed because he thought his friend didn't so a good job and asked me why. I told him that I would fall for his therapist friend if I continued my sessions with him so he should find me someone new and he laughed. Not knowing the whole point of recommending me to his therapist friend was to matchmake us. Apparently, he had also recently been out of a relationship and he didn't wanna date again and he promised me that the guy was a great guy. I explained to him that I was traumatised and scared of being in a relationship and even if I would date again, I'll probably date a girl because I was scared of men and he laughed. He told me to trust his judgement. My first experience taught me to not like the guy more that he likes me so I really.

