Ewe lady strikes boyfriend mad for using and dumping her to marry another woman

A young Ghanaian Ewe lady who now looks remorseful has taken to Brother Kay's 'Love and Pills Gh' page on Instagram to narrate how she out of pain caused her boyfriend to go mad.

According to her account, she dated the guy for 8 years (from 2011 to 2018) when she was practically 19 and had done with BECE. Though he was five years older than him, she fell for the promises the guy made her according to her narration one of which was seeing her through school and providing for her though her parents were providing and meeting all her needs.

A month into their relationship, she said she lost her virginity and had done several abortions with the guy.

The lady said the guy failed to fulfil the promises he made her but did not care because her parents were providing for her.

The estranged lady said she devised means to sneak out of school to go spend time with the guy and during those periods she had three abortions.

Fast forward to after her completion, the lady said the guy advised her to teach in a private school and help him gather money to pay her bride, an idea she welcomed because the guy had already ruined her life with the series of abortions she had committed.

A few months later after having technically borrowed all the money she was saving and was not paying back, the lady said the guy ditched her, with the excuse that his parents were against his idea of settling down with a voltarian according to the lady. She revealed how pained and broken she was at that moment, even thinking of suicide but managed to pick up her pieces and move on. Five months later, the guy returned with a cooked story, begging for a comeback, to which she agreed because she loved him, little did she know he was on a mission to get money from her to marry another woman.

A few months into their reunion, the lady said she visited him and found a lady whom he had traditionally married in his room and openly introduced her to the woman as his ex-girlfriend.

At this point, the lady said she could not let go and forgive so she went to see a witch doctor who agreed to help her strike the guy with madness after which she relocated.

Recently, the lady said she bumped into the guy who is mad walking on the streets and felt pity for him and now wants to reverse what she did to him but her first attempt has failed because the medicine man who helped her has also relocated.

Below is her full story:

Kwaku, a guy I dated from 2011 till after 2018 is currently mad. I don't know where he is now but after he went mad in 2019, I saw him in 2021. His state was very bad, I pitied him and wanted to undo the ritual but it didn't work till I gave up. I saw him again recently, around Mataheko and I haven't been myself since. I just want to undo the curs3 and let him be, at least he has had enough. Can I get any help here?

This is it, I was only 19 years old when he started dating me. I was just done with BECE at that time. He was about five years older but he claimed to love me dearly and wanted to help me further my education and marry me. I gave him a chance and in less than a month, he took my virginity. The following month, I was already pregnant and did my first abortion. I went to the SHS without his help, when the time was due, he said he didn't have money but my parents were actually capable of doing everything, they didn't even know I had a boyfriend so I didn't care.

By year two, I had devised ways of sneaking from school and coming to spend time with this guy. I got pregnant thrice in SHS and of course, I removed all. He made sure I did that anytime it happened. It became normal to me, though painful. He ate my provisions mostly and still didn't use to give me money but rather take mine.

I completed SHS and he encouraged me to start teaching in a private school and save some money for school. While I was teaching, he was always borrowing money from me and never paying. AT some point, I realized I was doing a useless work so I stopped giving him money and he started complaining so I gave him once a while. I went in for family planning at a young age because of him. HE sl3pt with me almost every day, even when I am on my period sometimes. Then he suggested I hold on with going to school so we marry. He asked for my support so I added another job which I go to do after school. I also sold water on weekends. We bought things and made sure his room was attractive. After some time, I started asking him to come and see my parents but he always ignored. All these while, I either catch him with other ladies or see messages on his phone, he had a yam phone around 2015/16 there about. (We're on IG: loveandpillsgh)

2017, he locked me out of his life. He dumped me and warned me not to come closer to him again, his reason was that his parents don't want him to marry an ewe. I was hurt, I cried and almost 3nd3d my l!f3 but I was able to handle the pain and live on. Later same year, after about 5 months, he came back. He begged for a comeback, and claimed he wanted to marry me that he wouldn't let his parents' decision affect us. Looking at how much money and energy I had invested and how deep I loved him, I foolishly went back. I had removed the family planning so l quickly got pregnant again and again, I had to t3rmin@te it. I was still wasting my money on him, hoping we will marry but somewhere 2018, I went to see him and a woman was there. He told the woman I was his ex and that we are over. He had actually gone to do knocking on the lady, the lady showed me the list and asked me to leave her man alone.

Days later, he called me to emphasize on the fact that we were over and asked me to stay away that he was getting married. I cried, wondering what I had done. He couldn't even tell me what I had done.

Bro Kay, out of pain, I went straight to see a medicine man whom I escorted my mother and father to, when my father stepped on something at his workplace and almost died in 2015. The man gave me something to pour at his doorstep. I went there very early and poured the thing and left. In fact, I left and went to stay with my elderly brother, I didn't care if the thing worked or not until I saw the guy in 2021 mad. I had painfully moved on. I cried when I saw him and felt the need to forgive him. I went to see the man and he took some items and assured me that he will undo the curs3. (IG: loveandpillsgh)

I forgot about it and moved on, thinking the guy had recovered but I saw him recently around Mataheko. I stay in the volta region; I teach there in the government sector but I came to Accra to visit my brother when I saw him. I was surprised he was still m@d. So I went to see the man who did the thing but he wasn't there. I learnt he went back to his hometown in 2022.

I don't know what to do. I am still single, no husband nor kids. This guy has somehow ruined my life but I want to let things go entirely. So I need help here to undo what I have done. If there is anyone here, this is my story and what I did. I don't know where the guy is, I am back in the Volta region as well but I can make time to see anyone who can help me undo the m@dness. I just want to free him, so help me.