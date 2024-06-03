Nollywood star Jim Iyke has opened up about his challenges in lasting friendships.

Speaking on Teju Babyface’s “Deep Dive” podcast, Iyke explained that he struggles to connect with people who hold onto grudges.

Instead, he values friends who understand his evolving nature and do not get upset if they don’t hear from him for weeks.

“We don’t dwell on emotions. We simply don’t have the time for it. That’s why I can’t cultivate friendships with just anyone,” Iyke said.

He added, “I require someone who isn’t fixated on my past actions. I’m constantly evolving, and my rate of growth is too rapid for most to keep up with. Who I was yesterday is not who I am today. Not everyone can adapt to that. I need someone who won’t be offended if I don’t contact them for weeks on end.”

Iyke emphasized that he is not the type of friend who will be constantly available or remember every occasion.

He shared an instance where he went without contacting a friend for four months, and neither party was bothered by the lack of communication. However, when they did connect, it was meaningful.

“I don’t seek a friend who expects my presence every day. It’s simply impractical because I won’t always be available for every occasion,” he continued.

He added, “I might miss your child’s birthday or your anniversary. When you face challenges, I might not be the first person you think to reach out to. However, when I sense that you genuinely need me, I’ll move mountains to support you. In essence, you determine the type of friends you want in your life.”