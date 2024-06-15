Ghana bleeding terribly — Mahama reacts to death of abandoned patient

Former President and National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has expressed worry over the reported abandonment of a patient in the Central Region.

It was alleged that the patient, who was admitted to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, was taken in an ambulance and left in a wheelchair in a bush at Ojobi after her relatives failed to show up.

The said patient was later found dead after days in the bush.

Reacting to it in a social media post on Saturday, June 15, Mr. Mahama is wondering how the nation had gotten to a point like this.

“This is how low we've sunk. Cry for our beloved country, which is bleeding terribly.

“Throwing a sick patient with P.O.P on both legs into the bush? How did we get here? Elections have consequences!” wrote the former President.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has suspended the Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba pending investigations into the report.

In a statement dated June 14, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS, said they have "constituted a committee to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter".