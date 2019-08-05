Modern Ghana logo

05.08.2019 Music News

Kemi Smallz, Roo Boy, Sam Dandy, Others Attend ADEOLUWA’s Private Album Listening Party

By Adeoluwa Atayero
R&B singer, ADEOLUWA, recently held an early listening party for his debut album – After Bells and Whistles – set for release in August 10.

Artistes, contributors and gentlemen and women of the press and fans of the R&B singer converged at Bourbon House Café, Lagos, for the listening party on July 27. Spoken words artiste, Demola Adeola and pop songstress, Ihcego, performed at the event. DJ Nash was the official DJ of the night while Damilola Onagbeso and Olamide Atons co-hosted the event.

ADEOLUWA was quoted saying: “It has been a long road leading up to this moment and to be able to share this work of art with everyone is such a thrill.”

There are 10 tracks on the project was produced by Braynezee of Nakedbeatz with features from Koreey, CHR!S, Mallz, Tonni, C.A.L and Beloved Moses. Cool FM radio personality, Kemi Smallz, Inspiration FM radio host, Sam Dandy, as well as road manager to Ajebutter, Roo Boy were among the guest in attendance.

