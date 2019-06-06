Legendary media personality, Engr Babatubde Faluyi marks his birthday with stunning shoots

The entertainment industry in the great city of Port Harcourt and its environs wouldn't be complete in its entirety without men like Engr Tunde, his support to event organizers and young talents cannot be overemphasized as it is second to none.

Engr. Babatunde Faluyi who's the project manager of Plantgeria Company, is from Ilesha in Osun state. He is popularly known as Engr. Tunde in the industry of Port Harcourt, Niger Delta and has effectively been associated with the entertainment for over 10 years.

As Operations Director of the future Project, he has spearheaded various humanitarian projects around Nigeria and internationally.

He has also been of great support to legendary Nollywood acts, upcoming artists, supported and sponsored Pet projects for Beauty queens & Models. Such sterling contributions have earned him numerous awards and recognition as one of the most referred media personality within South South, Nigeria.

While addressing the media team in one of the events in Port-Harcourt, he said: "I'm a straight forward person; I believe everybody around me must be happy. I don’t like mingling with people that are not straight forward in their approach to life & humanity.

Reflecting on the future of the entertainment industry in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria

" I foresee an improvement of 25% with the manner in which things are currently, however, there can also be improvement of 75% if the state government decides to support both financially & creating an empowering environment. This will encourage companies & corporate organizations to support the entertainment industry". he added.

He concluded by urging young talents, models/queens in Port Harcourt & Niger Delta to believe in themselves and also make society their essential obligation through humanitarian projects.

Celebrating his birthday today, he shared these stunning shoots/portraits.