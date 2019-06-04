Diamond Omonzokpia Miss Reliable Nigeria 2018 ShareS Attractive Photos

Queen Diamond Omonzokpia the Current miss Reliable Nigeria 2018 and also a Philanthropist releases new photos as she shows off new styles. The Edo State born model shared the super attractive shoots recently.

Diamond Omonzokpia is a genuinely caring lady who goes the extra mile to help anyone in need or broken-hearted, She has the stamina, beauty, and courage that one would always admire.

Also, Plans are already in an advanced level for her pet project coming up in Edo State as she hopes to assist in sending kids back to classroom.

See Other Photos Below:

