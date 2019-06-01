Governor Okowa Receives Ned Nwoko and Coalition Of Nigerian Entertainers... To Set up Headquarters In The State.

The Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers have visited the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the state government house in Asaba today. The visit of CNE was led by the President of the Organisation, Amb. Kenule Nwiya, in the company of the Life Patron, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko and his newly married wife Regina Daniels.

The visit, according to the National President witnessed alot of apparent deliberations on how the entertainment industry in Nigeria can be exposed for better relative benefits.

Top of their discussion with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was the need to first, initiate an Entertainment Stakeholders Conference and secondly to set up the Headquarters of CNE in Asaba, as Delta state has become the biggest hub for Entertainers in recent times.

In a reaction from the Executive Governor, he maintained that Delta state will remain committed to Entertainment related Initiatives in the state, he assured the Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers that his government will be fully involved in setting up the entertainment headquarters through partnership and other subsector supports.

Governor Okowa noted that Entertainment has always united and created an ambience of peace, especially through curtailing unemployment through talent expositions and development in the state and across the Southsouth region. He applauded CNE on the initiative of the Entertainment Conference as been worthwhile, with it's impact on stability in the region.

At the close of the meeting, the group's President reassured His Excellency of their commitment to remain a tool, through which peace, development and empowerment can be achieved in Delta state.

Some of the members of the delegation at the visit are top movie director Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, actors Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Rita Daniels, Syndey Sparrow, Regina Daniels, Shortcut, MC Papi, MC Bob, MC Orange, Alexreports Movrine studio.