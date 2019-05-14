Modern Ghana logo

14.05.2019 Red Carpet/movie premieres

Ifu Ennada SLAYS in Great Gatsby Themed Look at Movie Premiere

Beauty entrepreneur, award-winning actress, and ex Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Ifu Ennada looked stunning in this 1920s Great Gatsby-inspired look, which she rocked to a movie premiere over the weekend.

Styled by Swanky Jerry, this vivacious House of Nwocha dress perfectly accentuated Ifu’s sexy petite, frame. And can we talk about that eye-catching headpiece? Stunning.

As she strutted across the black carpet in those dazzling Jimmy Choo heels, all eyes were on her.

And we can see why!

