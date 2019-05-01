African Billionaire Philanthropist Prince Onyeka Eze ReceivesEuro-Knowledge Awards In London

Chief Prince Eze Onyeka, Founder of one of Africa's leading Humanitarian Agencies, Prince Osisioma Foundation has received another distinguished international merit Award held at the House of Lord's in London yesterday.

Chief Onyeka who was unavoidable indisposed but was represented by members of his team, was honoured at the Euro Knowledge Award for his humanitarian and philanthropic impacts and actions across communities in the African Continent. He was recognised for his distinguished commitments to underprivileged persons in Nigeria and beyond.

The award occasion of the Euro Knowledge Award, held in London had the impressive presence of prominent personalities across all sectors of life. This distinguished honour came few days after the launch occasion of the foundation's new branch in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to the founder, the launch of their new branch at Birmingham was in-view of the foundation's vision of becoming a reputable international philanthropic organisation. The occasion had an impressive interactive session with fans, as well a visits to shelter homes for interventions.

Prince Onyeka Eze has been one of the most decorated philanthropists in Africa, especially with roll-out of support programs that have continued to leave relevant impacts in lives of people who are challenged in several ways.

https://youtu.be/AnyPdjmRTNY