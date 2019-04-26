Modern Ghana logo

26.04.2019

Behind The Scenes Of Biggibanchi Music Video Of "murda"

Abiodun Arowosoki
Nigerian US based afro-reggae/ dancehall artiste who has recently announced the change of his name from KoLa-bo to *BiggiBanchi* is set to drop his first single for 2019 titled 'MURDA' and it features a verse from fast rising dancehall artiste Tarella.

BiggiBanchi has made behind the scenes footage from the video shoot of his first single "MURDA" off the Debut album titled 'BANCHI SAUCE' set for release later in the year.

BiggiBanchi is a versatile afro reggae/dancehall artiste who has been putting out good music over the years. He shuffles between the US and Nigeria in his push to stardom and also to spread his message across the universe through his music. BiggiBanchi's career has been growing under his management team at Sazee Muzik Artistry led by his elder brother Aifuwa Osaze-Amayaevbo.

BiggiBanchi just concluded the video shoot for his upcoming single "MURDA' featuring 'Tarela'. The Video which was Directed by Jeff Adair, shot in Dallas, Tx, The Video will be made available Online very Soon.

