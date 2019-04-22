Olamide Shuts Down ICM As He Announces His New Brand Endorsement

Remember in Eyan Mayweather when Olamide said he shut down Malay, and shut down yankee? Well, you can add, shut down ICM to the list, because that’s exactly what he did on a Saturday evening.

Last night was extra special for Baddoo who had just announced that he is the new brand ambassador for Goldberg, hours earlier. He followed this news with a performance of a lifetime, as he delivered hit after hit when he graced the stage.

Adding verve on the night, we had the likes of Do2dtun, Mayorkun, Zlatan and fellow brand ambassador Odunlade Adekola.

As the new face of Goldberg Lager, we can expect to see baddoo and Odunlade join forces to treat consumers to some enjoyable experiences. It’s exciting times and we are here for it.