Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Celebrity | Apr 3, 2019

Olamide, Praiz, Shizzi & more turn up for Life's a Beach Party

Nollywood Gists
Olamide, Praiz, Shizzi & more turn up for Life's a Beach Party

OLAMIDE, PRAIZ, SHIZZI, 2Kriss and other fun lovers storm the maiden edition of 'LIFE'S A BEACH PARTY" last Saturday.

The 12hour beach rave at Moist Private beach Club, Oniru, had loads of activities (jet ski, table tennis, Jenga, Board games, swimming) and a bunch of other activities for day time beach lovers, and a full time nightlife experience for the high rollers and Night-Life lovers.

With heavy Sounds from SmallzTheDj, Dj Dan Krane, Dj Emmbassey, Dj Special Stanley and Dj Lammy, The first edition of "Life's A Beach" by Gidigroove Entertainment, GRAP Ent and Gazamba Entertainment was a massive success thanks to all who showed up. Stay tuned and follow @Lifesabeachlagos for more information.

43201923936 img 7727

43201923937 img 8255

43201923937 img 7817

43201923937 img 7914

43201923937 img 7861

43201923937 img 7846

43201923938 img 7978

43201923938 img 8119

43201923938 img 8182

43201923938 img 7894

43201923938 img 7682

43201923938 img 7878

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line