Mrs Nigeria Ambassador Carmelita Obaje Organizes Campaign againstchild Abuse.

Ex beauty Queen and current Mrs Nigeria Ambassador (North West), Mrs Carmelita Obaje who is renowned for her humanitarian services has once again embarked on a campaign against child sexual abuse due to the rapid increase in rape cases, violence and child abuse.

On 21st February, 2018 Mrs Carmelita alongside her counterpart, Mrs Nwachukwu Nneoma (Mrs Nigeria Ambassador for South East) took her train of campaign to sensitise the pupils of Blissful Formation School, located at Sango Ota, Ogun state on a programme tagged SPEAK OUT which is targeted at curbing child sexual abuse and violence among primary school pupils.

Speaking to both parents, pupils and their teachers, the ex Beauty Queen highlighted the concept of rape, possible causes of child sexual abuse as well as solutions to overcoming the menace.

It was an interactive session as the pupils and parents took turns to air their opinions as well as asked questions and also got meaningful answers.

To cap it up, she distributed exercise books, Stationeries as well as food items for refreshment to all present as a means of encouraging and bringing them alive while speeches were being delivered at varying times in the course of the programme.

In her closing remark, Mrs Carmelita Obaje urged parents to establish an excellent communication relationship with their kids as well as educate them on the numerous events in the society especially as regards child violation. She also encouraged them to speak out when faced with such challenges.

Mrs Carmelita gave out her final appreciation to the project Manager of Mrs Nigeria, Mr. Jude Nnamdi Anogwi, and Mrs Nneoma Nwachukwu, Mrs Nigeria Ambassador for South East for their presence, support and speech deliveries as well as all who sponsored the programme.