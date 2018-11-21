modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
53 minutes ago | Sightings

Actor, Zubby Michael Shows off his Completed Mansion

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actor, Zubby Michael Shows off his Completed Mansion

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, is really proud of himself not because he has all the money but because he has been able to manage the available resources he has.

The actor has been able to push himself through the popularly known Asaba movie industry of Nollywood and today he is a proud owner of a mansion built out of his hard work.

With his hustle in the industry he has grown to become one of the most sort after actors so far and he has been wrecking in millions into his account as he is seen in almost all movies.

1121201850722 zubby michael

Nollywood Sightings
Singer, Tekno Reveals Why he has not Featured in Shows Booked for
Lagos Fashion Week 2018 officially Kicks off in grand Style
Actress, Isaac Chinwe on Vacation, Celebrates Birthday in Style
Gov. Ajimobi Show’s off Political Power, Demolishes Singer, Ayefele’s N800m Music House

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1When you face your Fear it stops having power over you

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1
body-container-line