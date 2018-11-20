Singer, Timi Dakolo Proves to Other Celebs that Marriage is Sweet

When a man marries his best friend for a life partner that is when he will appreciate what true love is all about like singer, Timi Dakolo.

Getting his wife, Busola to believe in him was not easy but today, he can smile to say her love was worth the struggle as they are blessed with three kids.

They might have internal issues they deal with as couple but when it comes to showing love, they have not fail to support each other as the day goes by.

The power couple look good together as they stepped out for an event and never failed to have some good photographs proving to other celebs that their own marriage too can work.