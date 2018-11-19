Nollywood actress, Toyin Adewale, is not ready to allow work weigh her down as she tries to cut down on the locations she attends.
Actress, Toyin Adewale Looking Pretty as She Steps out or Party
Health they say is wealth and the actress has been creating good times for herself as she attends events just to mingle with people.
The actress was looking stunning recently when she stepped out to party with like minds over the weekend and she does not look her age as she looked so pretty.
