Nigerian Singer, D’banj Romances wife in Public

It has not been an easy year or Singer, D’Banj and his pretty wife, Lineo, as it the midst of their hustle, they lost their first son who fell into their swimming pool.

Even though they have both moved forward as they hope for another smile from God, the pain sometimes occurs knowing that someone would have been running around the house.

Well, God knows best as the couple have been able to brace up and are doing fine. They recently stepped out together as they cuddle each other in public which goes to show that all is well.