Actress, Damilola Adegbite Reveals Why She does not use Head Tie

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood Actress, Damilola Adegbite, might be a lover of fashion but there are just some things that might not just work for her like head tie.

The actress congratulated ladies head tie almost every weekend while she pointed out that it is one fashion stuff she rarely use because of the inconveniences that comes with it.

“I have only ever tied gele 3 times in my life. The first was for my grandma’s funeral (I started to run a temperature about 5 mins after they tied it. I clearly remember my mum yanking it off my head. The second was for “Isoken” the movie (The naming ceremony scene). Both times I had a bad headache afterwards. I don’t know how some of you women do this every weekend It’s beautiful but the wahala is plenty,” she wrote.

