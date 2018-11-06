Actor, Gbenro Ajibade Confirms Failed Marriage with Wife Osas

The news of the failed marriage between Tinsel stars, Gbenro Ajibade with wife, Osas Ighodaro, is now being confirmed after their flamboyant wedding.

Gbenro has all but confirmed his split from wife, Osas barely a year after he shared a cryptic message this evening saying; "Thank you for all the pain, it made me step up my game."

This message has left many of his fans talking and asking what could have gone wrong considering that their marriage will be the second from that TV series to hit the rock with first being from Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh with his wife, Damilola Adgbite.