Singer, Sunny Neji Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nigerian musician, Sunny Neji, today, celebrates his 17th wedding anniversary.

'I remember that day in November 2001, we took a most important vow. 17yrs down the line and we are still waxing strong. My love, my best friend and partner' he said.

Sunny Neji added that, 'It's my greatest pleasure to wish us a very happy anniversary. May the presence of God that has brought us this far continue to keep us. Happy anniversary darling'.